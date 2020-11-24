COVID reaches every York County public school. Here’s where the latest cases are.

Every York County public school has now been impacted by COVID-19.

A combination of district and health department data shows there now has been a coronavirus case in the more than 60 schools listed by both the state and school districts. Those totals come as five public and two private schools in York, Lancaster and Chester counties reported their first cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services updated its school COVID-19 listing Tuesday. Statewide there are 3,897 cases (2,738 students, 1,159 staff) this school year in public and private schools. The case count is up 344 positives from Friday.

DHEC and school district data varies in how cases are reported and how long it takes to confirm them. Districts typically show more updated information.

Rock Hill schools

An online dashboard from the Rock Hill School District shows six new student and 10 new staff cases this week. There are 99 new student quarantines or isolations, and 50 among staff members.

There have been 95 student and 57 staff positives this school year. There have been 1,168 students in quarantine or isolation. There have been 315 such staff.

Northwestern (20), Rock Hill (17) and South Pointe (10) high schools show the most student cases.

Fort Mill schools

The Fort Mill School District online dashboard updates on Fridays. It shows active cases only. The dashboard lists 16 student and 12 staff positives.

Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford high schools have the most student cases with three each. Fort Mill Elementary School has the most staff cases with four. There are 375 students (250 of them elementary students) in quarantine. There are 61 quarantined staff, 44 of them elementary school staff.

Clover schools

The Clover School District site shows 11 student and six staff active cases. There are 85 student and 35 staff cases since school began.

Clover High and Middle schools have two active student cases each, as do Bethel and Crowders Creek elementary schools. Clover High (3) and Crowders Creek (2) have the most staff positives.

Since school began, Clover High has 44 student and three staff cases. Clover Middle School (12) and Larne Elementary School (11) have the next most student positives since school began.

York schools

The York School District site shows 14 student and six staff active cases. There are 215 students and 28 staff in quarantine. There are 39 students and 12 staff in isolation.

Since school began there are 39 student and 18 staff positives. York Comprehensive High School has the most with six student cases.

Lancaster County schools

The Lancaster County School District lists weekly cases. Last week there were 31 new positive cases. There were 391 new quarantines. Most cases (eight student, 12 staff) come at the elementary school level.

Chester County schools

The Chester County School District online site shows 46 total cases this school year. There are 25 student and 21 staff cases. Lewisville High School has twice as many as any other school. The 14 cases there include nine student and five staff cases.

Chester High School and Lewisville Elementary School each have seven total cases. There have been seven new cases in the district this week after a high mark of 15 cases last week.

DHEC COVID school data

Of 102 tri-county public school sites listed by DHEC, 83% show at least one COVID-19 case since school started. Six of 11 private schools show cases.

All but nine of the 66 listed York County schools show at least a case. The nine that don’t show cases on the district dashboards or have shown past cases there.

Schools with their first listed cases Tuesday were York Road and Rosewood elementary schools in Rock Hill, Hickory Grove-Sharon and Hunter Street elementary schools in York, Andrew Jackson Middle School in Lancaster County and private schools Antioch Academy (Lancaster County) and Walnut Grove Christian School (York County).

Chester High School in Chester County and Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill added their first staff cases, after prior student ones. Four schools added their first student cases after prior staff ones. Ebinport and Independence elementary schools in Rock Hill, Oakridge Elementary School in Lake Wylie and Lewisville High School in Chester County made that list.

The most student cases overall come from Clover (23), Fort Mill (13), Rock Hill (12), Nation Ford (11), Northwestern (9) Andrew Jackson (8), South Pointe (7), Indian Land (6) and Lancaster (5) high schools.

Other schools with high case counts include Indian Land (6), Kings Town (5) and Larne (5) elementary schools, Sullivan Middle School (5) and York Intermediate School (5).

York, Lancaster, Chester COVID data

School cases came Tuesday as York County recorded its second highest total case day during the pandemic. DHEC reported 141 confirmed York County cases Tuesday. There were four more probable ones. Only July 19 had more cases in a day, at 158.

Lancaster County had 19 confirmed and four probable cases Tuesday. Chester County had nine confirmed cases.

York County had one of the 25 confirmed or probable deaths announced Tuesday. An elderly York County resident died Nov. 23.