COVID continues to impact lives in York, Lancaster and Chester County. Tell us how

Coronavirus cases in York, Lancaster and Chester counties have significantly spiked in recent months, so much so that health officials have declared the post-Thanksgiving spike “the worst it’s been” in the state.

The pandemic has seriously altered the lives of residents, and officials only expect the numbers to grow worse.

Since March, more than 11,000 people in York County have contracted the virus, including a York County council man, who pushed for a countywide mask rule that never passed. Roughly 70 Lancaster County residents died after being infected, leaving absences in families as the holidays approach. Chester County’s hospital closed its inpatient unit, forcing some patients to go to neighboring counties for care.

At last the pandemic is starting to take a turn toward hope as COVID-19 vaccines are moving toward emergency approval.

We want to know what pandemic-related coverage you would like from us. How has the pandemic affected your life? We’ll work to tell the stories of COVID-19 and its impact on York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

