These York, Lancaster and Chester county schools added more COVID positives

An almost 400-case increase in South Carolina schools since Friday includes new COVID-19 positives in several area schools.

Belleview and Mount Gallant elementary schools in Rock Hill appeared for the first time Tuesday on a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control listing. DHEC updates student and staff cases twice weekly.

Six more schools appear on the list with either their first student or staff cases. Riverview (Fort Mill) and Heath Springs (Lancaster County) elementary schools added their first student cases. York Comprehensive High School in York, Richmond Drive Elementary School in Rock Hill and both Fort Mill (Fort Mill) and Lewisville (Chester County) middle schools added their first staff cases.

DHEC lists case counts as fewer than five until they reach that number. A dozen high schools have five or more student cases. Almost the same number of elementary and middle schools now do too. The first area school now has five staff cases, Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill.

High schools with high student counts include Clover (29), Nation Ford (17), Fort Mill (15), Rock Hill (15), Northwestern (13), Andrew Jackson (9), Indian Land (9), South Pointe (9), Lewisville (8), Lancaster (7), York (7) and Catawba Ridge (6).

Other high student count schools include Indian Land (7), Kings Town (7), Doby’s Bridge (5), Larne (5), Springfield (5) and Van Wyck (5) elementary schools, along with Sullivan (7), Saluda Trail (6), Clover (5) and Oakridge (5) middle schools. York Intermediate school has six cases.

The DHEC listing is cumulative for the fall. Across South Carolina there are now 5,661 cases (3,939 student and 1,722 staff).

Districts provide their own statistics, which often are more current than DHEC figures. District positive cases often are higher.

Rock Hill schools

The Rock Hill School District posts weekly and total fall COVID-19 cases. Rock Hill has 10 new student and 12 new staff cases this week. The district has 206 student and 113 staff cases this fall.

Rock Hill High School has the most new student cases, with six this week. No school has more than two new staff cases this week.

This fall, more than 12% of in-person district students (1,254 of them) have been in quarantine. Another 8%, or 847 students, have been in isolation. More than half of student positive tests this fall come from high school students.

Fort Mill schools

The Fort Mill School District updates its list of active COVID cases each Friday. Two district schools, Fort Mill Elementary and Pleasant Knoll Middle, went to virtual learning this week after high case counts. The district dashboard shows 54 student and 24 staff cases on its active list.

Fort Mill High School has 13 active student cases. Nation Ford High School is next with six. Fort Mill Elementary has four staff cases, most among district schools. District transportation is next with three cases.

Clover schools

The Clover School District lists both active and total cases. There are 58 active student and 12 active staff cases. This fall there have been 157 student and 58 staff positives.

Clover High School has an area high 37 active student cases. There have been 90 student cases this fall at Clover High. The school also has five active and 18 total fall staff cases.

Bethel Elementary School (8), Clover Middle School (4) and Kinard Elementary School (4) also have high active student case counts. Oakridge Middle School has four active staff cases.

York schools

The York School District lists active and total fall positives. The district site shows eight student and seven staff active cases. There are 61 student and 33 staff cases since school began.

York Comprehensive High School has three active and 26 total student cases. The high school has three active staff cases. York Intermediate School has the next most total student cases this fall, with 10.

Lancaster County schools

The Lancaster County School District lists weekly cases. The district doesn’t show them by school. The district has had several schools move temporarily to virtual learning due to lack of staff, including Buford Elementary School just this week.

Last week there were 41 new student and staff positives in the district. There were 513 new quarantines. Elementary (19) and high (10) school levels had the most positive student cases. Middle schools had the most staff cases, with four.

Chester County schools

The Chester County School District lists total fall cases. There are six new cases this week and 85 since the school year began. There are 55 student and 30 staff cases.

The most positives come from Lewisville (22) and Chester (15) high schools, along with Lewisville Elementary School (15).