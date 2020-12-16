York County again reports 200-plus coronavirus count, marks 2nd highest total to date

York and Lancaster counties reported near record coronavirus case counts Wednesday.

York County added 238 confirmed cases and eight probable cases, which marks the second-highest total and only the fourth day during the pandemic with more than 200 cases, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In the last two weeks, the county has had more than 2,400 cases. York County, with about 280,000 people, has reported 12,665 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started, according to DHEC.

Lancaster County reported its third-highest count with 64 confirmed cases and one probable case, according to DHEC data. It’s highest to date was also added Saturday with 75 cases.

Four medical care workers at MUSC Lancaster Medical Center were the first in the county to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. More staff are expected to get the vaccine throughout the week.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county of about 98,000 people has reported 4,303 confirmed or probable cases since March, according to DHEC data.

In Chester County, there were 16 confirmed cases, according to DHEC data. The county, with about 32,000 people, has reported a total of 1,903 confirmed or probable cases.

Wednesday, DHEC released a daily record 2,424 confirmed cases. South Carolina has not added fewer than 2,000 cases a day since Dec. 3, according to DHEC data. There were 44 confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19, including a York County resident.

The resident, 65 or older, died on Nov. 17, according to DHEC officials. More than 241,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the virus since March and 4,444 have died, according to DHEC data.

How did COVID-19 impact your life? Tell us. Coronavirus cases in York, Lancaster and Chester counties have significantly spiked in recent months, so much so that health officials have declared the post-Thanksgiving spike “the worst it’s been” in the state. We want to know what pandemic-related coverage you would like from us. How has the pandemic affected your life? Fill out our form here and we’ll work to tell your stories.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Where to get free testing?

York County

There’s testing, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, 1162 Eden Terrace, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

At Manchester Meadows Park in Rock Hill, 337 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., there’s testing, in partnership with Rapid Reliable Testing, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

There’s testing, in partnership with DHEC, at the Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd., on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

In Fort Mill, there’s testing, in partnership with DHEC and MAKO Medical, at the Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

On Friday, there’s testing in York, in partnership with DHEC, at the York Recreation Complex, 74 4th St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lancaster County

In Lancaster, there’s testing, in partnership with DHEC, at the Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, there’s testing in Fort Lawn, in partnership with DHEC, at 5554 Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Chester County

In Chester, there’s testing Monday, in partnership with DHEC, at the Back Lot, at 139 Cadz St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.