Despite COVID vaccinations arriving in York County, December’s case count is high

As more South Carolina medical staff members continue to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York, Lancaster and Chester counties appear to be dropping.

York County reported 71 new cases, marking its second lowest case count this month, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county has seen more than 100 a day nearly every day this month, averaging 160 cases a day. On just two other occasions, the county reported fewer than 100, but still more than 50 cases a day.

York County, with about 280,000 people, has reported 14,692 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started, 4,320 of which have been added so far in December, according to DHEC. In November, the county added 2,474 cases.

Meanwhile, Piedmont Medical Center received 975 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine last week and began vaccinating staff. Hospital officials have not said how many staff members have so far received the vaccine.

Also last week, staff at MUSC’s Lancaster and Chester locations started receiving doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. As of Dec. 23, 293 staff at the Lancaster location have gotten the vaccine and 115 at the Chester location, spokesperson Ashley Shannon told The Herald.

Lancaster County added 40 confirmed cases Monday, according to DHEC. The county, which has averaged about 50 cases a day this month, has totaled 5,068 confirmed or probable cases since March, 1,310 of which have been added so far in December, according to DHEC data. In November, the county added a total of 814 cases.

Chester County added eight cases, marking only the fourth time this month the county added fewer than 10 cases a day, according to DHEC. The county has so far averaged about 20 cases a day.

Nearly 25% of Chester County’s total coronavirus case count has been reported in December. Since March, Chester County, with about 32,000 people, has reported a total of 2,188 confirmed or probable cases, 544 of which have been reported in December, according to DHEC.

South Carolina added its lowest case count Monday since Dec. 1 with 1,540 cases, according to DHEC. The state has added more than 2,000 cases a day almost every day, even totaling more than 4,000 cases on Sunday. On Monday, 18 confirmed deaths were attributed to COVID-19 across the state, including one Lancaster County resident, between ages 35 and 64.

More than 275,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the virus since March and 4,782 have died, according to DHEC data.

Where to get free testing?

York County

There’s testing, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, 1162 Eden Terrace, Monday through Wednesday and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

At Manchester Meadows Park in Rock Hill, 337 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., there’s testing, in partnership with Rapid Reliable Testing, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

In Fort Mill, there’s testing, in partnership with DHEC and MAKO Medical, at the Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.