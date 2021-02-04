Rock Hill, Indian Land Publix pharmacies will get more COVID-19 shots. But not many

Two Publix pharmacies in Rock Hill and Indian Land will receive more doses of the coronavirus to administer to eligible individuals starting Saturday.

At this time, health care workers and people 70 and older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions, are eligible for the vaccine in South Carolina and can begin scheduling appointments Thursday online at the two Publix sites.

Here’s where:

Publix Pharmacy #1412, Indian Land, 8360 Charlotte Hwy.

Publix Pharmacy #1485, Rock Hill, 2186 Cherry Rd.

Starting Feb. 8, the state’s eligibility pool will expand to include South Carolinians ages 65-69, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday. While supplies lasts, the Publix sites will follow the state’s eligibility guidelines, according to a press release.

The pharmacies will receive a limited amount of the Moderna vaccine and will be administered to patients by appointment only, the release said. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the pharmacy.

Patients with health insurance will need to bring thier insurance card to the appointment, the release said. Patients without health insurance will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number.

Other pharmacies offering vaccine

South Carolina’s DHEC has set up an online locator tool for those currently eligible for the vaccine to find nearby providers, and officials encourage residents to check the site daily as more and more providers are added each week.

South Carolinians, particularly those without internet, also can call DHEC’s vaccine information line at 866-365-8110 for details on how to schedule an appointment with nearby providers.

Harris Teeter Pharmacies

Harris Teeter Pharmacy #370, Fort Mill, 500 Mercantile Pl.





Harris Teeter Pharmacy #372, Indian Land, 6271 Carolina Commons Dr.

How to schedule: During the week of Feb. 1, COVID-19 shots are available at Harris Teeter Pharmacy locations in Indian Land and Fort Mill. A limited quantity is available. Those eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online here.

Walgreens Pharmacies

Walgreens - Rock Hill, 2000 Celanese Rd.

Walgreens - Lancaster, 1101 Highway 9 Bypass W.

How to schedule: Anyone 70 or older can sign up for an appointment by logging into an existing Walgreens.com account, or creating an account online. They’ll need to complete a brief screening before they’re prompted to pick a time and location for their shot.

Walmart Pharmacies

Walmart Pharmacy #3359, Fort Mill, 500 N Doby’s Bridge Rd.

How to schedule: Anyone 70 or older can call the pharmacy directly at 803-228-6130 to schedule an appointment.