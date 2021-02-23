Here’s how York County’s coronavirus vaccine rollout compares to other SC counties

York County continues to rank among the top South Carolina counties giving out the highest number of coronavirus vaccines.

As of Tuesday, nearly 3% — or 27,149 — of the 831,355 total doses given in South Carolina have gone out in York County, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Out of the state’s 46 counties, York County, with a population of about 280,000, has administered the 10th highest number of doses. Rock Hill officials said last week, nearly 12,000 of those doses have been given at the city’s vaccine clinic — making up almost half of all the county’s administrations. The clinic has been open for less than 20 days.

“It really is a wonderful thing to see, after someone has gone through the clinic and gotten their shot, the relief and the joy and the hope that they have as they’re walking out the door,” Mayor John Gettys said during a recent Winthrop University panel. “We’ve come a long way, but we’ve got a lot more work to do.”

Gettys said, so far, about half of those who’ve been vaccinated through the clinic, which is operating as a partnership with the city and Piedmont Medical Center, are older adults and the other half are medical professionals. At this time, health-care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and those age 65 and older regardless of health status are eligible to receive the vaccine in South Carolina.

“Right now, as of the end of day Wednesday, it looked like we had about 16% of the shots given were given to non-white individuals, but we still got a long way to go,” he said. “I can tell you two weeks ago, it was about 10%. As numbers have increased, percentages have increased even more.”

Across South Carolina, 594,318 people have been vaccinated. Charleston County has administered the highest number of doses, giving out 17% — or 148,347 — of the state’s total doses, according to DHEC’s data. Greenville County is next, administering about 12% — or 102,822 — of the state’s doses.

Lancaster County has hovered a few spots below York, ranking 14th. There’s been 14,906 doses administered in the county, which has about 98,000 people, according to DHEC’s data. Chester County, with about 33,000 people, has given 3,294 doses as of Tuesday.

The state has administered 383,223 first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine and 169,240 first doses of Moderna’s. Additionally, the state has given out 153,016 second doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and 68,549 of Moderna’s.

Where to get the vaccine

DHEC has set up an online locator tool for anyone eligible to receive the vaccine to find a nearby provider at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

South Carolinians, particularly those who lack Internet access, also can call DHEC’s vaccine information line — 866-365-8110 — for details on how to schedule an appointment with nearby providers.

Rock Hill Piedmont Medical Center Community Vaccination Clinic

Location:

Galleria Mall, 2295 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill

How to schedule: Appointments are required. People can register for a slot online at Piedmont’s website or call the clinic at 803-980-2684. Residents can find more information on the city’s website. The clinic is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MUSC-Health

Locations:

Lancaster Hospital, 800 West Meeting St.

Chester Hospital, 1 Medical Park Dr.