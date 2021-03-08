York County area Publix stores offer COVID vaccine to teachers, child care workers

Publix pharmacies will prioritize teachers, school staff and child care workers when scheduling coronavirus vaccine appointments this week at select South Carolina sites, including three in York and Lancaster counties.

As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Florida-based grocery store chain must offer prioritization to teachers and staff who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, and licensed child care providers, according to a press release from the Florida-based grocer.

Publix pharmacies in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Indian Land will receive a limited number of doses to begin administering later this week. Publix is offering vaccines this week at 31 South Carolina locations.

Eligible educators can begin scheduling appointments online as early as 7 a.m. Tuesday. Appointments are available March 11-12 and March 15-17, according to Publix.

Here’s where:

Publix Pharmacy #1412, 8360 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land

Publix Pharmacy #1419, 928 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill

Publix Pharmacy #1485, 2186 Cherry Road, Rock Hill

Once eligible educators have made appointments, any remaining slots will be available for other eligible South Carolinians. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the pharmacy.

Patients with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to the appointment, according to Publix. Patients without health insurance will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number.

Phase 1b began this week, extending eligibility to anyone age 55 and older, ages 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions, and essential workers like law enforcement, and postal and grocery store workers.