Kids 12 and up can now get a COVID vaccine at Rock Hill’s clinic. Here’s what to know

Rock Hill’s vaccination clinic will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to teens this week at it’s new location on Anderson Road.

On Tuesday, the clinic, which first opened in mid-January, will move out of its initial Galleria Mall location and into the City of Rock Hill Operations Center, 757 S. Anderson Rd.

At the same time, the clinic, which works in partnership with Piedmont Medical Center, will offer vaccine appointments to anyone age 12 and older. A parent or legal guardian must complete a consent form — which can be found online here — before adolescents can get a shot, according to a press release from the city.

However, a parent or legal guardian is not required to be present at the time of vaccination. Teens will be required to provide proof of age, such as a birth certificate, when checking in for the appointment, the release said.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12- through 15-year-old individuals. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Wednesday to recommend the vaccine for that age range.

DHEC officials said last week, although younger individuals who are infected with COVID-19 tend to experience mild symptoms, they can unknowingly infect older individuals.

“With cases of variant strains continuing to increase, it’s important now more than ever that young people get vaccinated to not only protect themselves, but to protect those people around them,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, public health director at DHEC, said during a media briefing Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccine, initially authorized for use in people 16 and older, is the only vaccine in the United States available to patients under the age of 18. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to anyone 18 and older.

DHEC estimates there are about 190,000 individuals ages 12-14 in South Carolina now able to get a vaccine, Traxler said.

Before adolescents ages 12-15 can receive a Pfizer vaccine, consent is required from a parent or legal guardian, Traxler said. All vaccine providers have their own unique immunization consent forms.

How to schedule a spot at city’s clinic

Eligible patients can begin signing up for first dose appointments at the Operations Center site through the Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS.

To create a VAMS account, patients should complete the Piedmont Medical Center vaccine request form online here. Appointments for second doses will be made at the time the first shot is given.

People who need assistance creating an account or making an appointment can call 803-980-2684. Live agents are no longer available to answer, so the city asks that people leave a message for their call to be returned within two clinic business days.

The Rock Hill vaccination clinic has administered 50,197 first and second doses, according to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. So far, there’s been 138,019 first and second doses administered in York County.

About 36% of all doses administered in York County have been through the city’s clinic.

Other locations offering vaccine to teens

CVS Health announced last week that multiple South Carolina locations will begin vaccinating patients ages 12-15. Children must be accompanied by an adult, according to CVS.

South Carolinians can visit the pharmacy’s website to see which locations are offering the Pfizer vaccine. The scheduling tool will display appointments only at locations giving the Pfizer vaccine once the patient’s age is provided, company officials said.

Walgreens, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine at nine locations in York, Lancaster and Chester counties, opened up appointments last week to individuals ages 12-15, according to the pharmacy chain. Those seeking a vaccination for children in that age range can schedule an appointment online here.