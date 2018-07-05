A sinkhole and water main break have a Rock Hill road closed.

Rock Hill crews are dealing with a water main break and sinkhole, which closed a section of Charlotte Avenue.
Police and the city tweeted Thursday morning the portion of Charlotte Avenue between Cherry Road and Eden Terrace is closed.
The incident comes a week after heavy rains opened two sinkholes, one in Rock Hill and the other in Chester, which closed roads and rerouted traffic.
The closed section of Charlotte Avenue has more than a dozen properties directly on it. It also is a connection from Cherry to the Winthrop University area. As of 11 a.m., city staff didn't know how long the road might be closed.
