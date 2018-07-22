Man found dead in Lake Wylie Sunday; cause under investigation

A man was found dead in Lake Wylie Sunday morning, police say.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, S.C. Department of Natural Resources officials received a call from the York County Sheriff’s Office that a boat was beached off Brandt Road near the Big Allison Creek boat landing of Lake Wylie, said Lt. Shean Coates of S.C. DNR.

A man’s body was found floating near the boat, Coates said.

Family members say the man went out in a boat around 6 or 7 p.m. Saturday and did not return home.

Coates said the man was not found after a three-hour search around 1 a.m. Sunday. The search resumed later Sunday morning.

The York County coroner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Coates said. He said officials believe the death is related to a medical condition.

There is no sign of a boating accident in this case, Coates said.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the man or a cause of death.

