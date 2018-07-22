Motorcycle rider, 47, killed in S.C. 160 crash with car in York County near Fort Mill

A motorcycle rider was killed late Saturday in York County near Fort Mill after colliding with a car, police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on S.C. 160 near the intersection with Sleepy Hollow Road, troopers said.

The site is less than a tenth of a mile from the Fort Mill town limit.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the rider of the 2014 Harley-Davidson as David Belisle, 47, of Fort Mill.

SIGN UP

Belisle was ejected in the crash and was wearing a helmet, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A car driven by a 19-year-old Fort Mill man was heading west on the road. The driver started to turn left into a private driveway and crashed into the motorcycle that was heading east on S.C. 160, Rhyne said.

The driver of the car and a passenger were not injured, according to police.

Because the crash was in county jurisdiction, it is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol, Fort Mill police said.

Several emergency agencies responded to the crash Saturday night. No charges have been filed as of Sunday, Rhyne said.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol’s major crash investigation team.