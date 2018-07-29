What are your neighbors up to? Fort Mill student recognized for academic talent

Kendall White, a seventh grader at Gold Hill Middle School, was invited to join a program for academically talented students, according to her family.
In May, White was invited to join the Duke University Talent Identification Programs’ seventh Grade Talent Search, which provides recognition for students who succeed academically along with publications and resources, college planning advice and educational programs for students.
The program invites students each year based on their scores on standardized grade-level tests. Students must score at or above the 95th percentile to qualify.
Students in the program are invited to take the ACT or SAT as seventh graders to gauge their potential.
On May 17, White joined five other Gold Hill Middle students who were invited to a state recognition ceremony at Furman University in Greenville. Students had to score high enough on their ACT or SAT to be included in the ceremony. Out of about 60,500 students in Duke’s talent search, about 17,400 were invited to the recognition ceremony, including 763 from South Carolina.
Rock Hill recognized for BMX championship planning
During the July 21 annual meeting, the Municipal Association of South Carolina recognized the City of Rock Hill for the city’s communications plan during the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
The championships, held in late July last year, brought thousands of visitors to Rock Hill and generated $19.2 million for the area.
Rock Hill earned a Municipal Achievement Award in communications from the association for its efforts. Rock Hill competed with thirty cities and towns who submitted their projects. The Municipal Association has given achievement awards since 1987.
The association sites Rock Hill’s use of marketing materials to promote the “largest international sporting event in South Carolina history.” The association also recognized the city’s detailed marketing plan and partnership with city management and the parks, recreation and tourism department to pull off the event.
Use of social media and technology, such as a mobile app for citizens to purchase event tickets and see a full schedule, also helped Rock Hill stand out, according to the association. The city’s BMX Championship video also earned a 2017 Telly Award.
“Rock Hill used community presentations, partnerships and grassroots efforts to inform and engage Rock Hill residents about the BMX event,” said Wayne George, executive director for the Municipal Association.
Also during the meeting, Rock Hill’s Councilmember Kathy Pender was elected to the Municipal Association’s board of directors for 2018-19.
Lancaster County former sheriff inducted to Hall of Fame
On July 25, former Lancaster County Sheriff Williford Faile was inducted into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Columbia. Faile served with the sheriff’s office for 28 years, 12 as sheriff.
Faile joined the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1969 under Sheriff Fuzz Lowder and then served under Sheriff Nae Parks until 1984, a release states. Faile became sheriff in 1985 and retired in 1997.
“As sheriff, Williford Faile ushered the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office into the modern age. He recognized the value of community policing and assigned deputies to patrol the areas of the county in which they lived,” a release states.
Faile formed task forces within the sheriff’s office to combat rising drug use and distribution and violent crime, according to the office. Faile’s son Barry Faile is a Lancaster County sheriff.
“Growing up with my dad as a police officer, I knew by the time I was 18 or 19 that’s what I wanted to do. When I joined the sheriff’s office he was still my dad but he was also my boss,” Barry said in a prepared statement. “He taught me invaluable lessons in both capacities. I still seek and value his advice when I am faced with tough issues.”
York County children of veterans awarded scholarships
The York County Woman’s Club recently awarded its annual “Child of a Veteran” scholarships.
Each year, the program gives $1,500 scholarships to two York County high school seniors whose parents are active duty, reservists or veterans. This year’s recipients are Connor Kinsey of York Preparatory Academy and Skylar Groves of Rock Hill High School.
Rock Hill students graduate in first-ever summer ceremony
The Rock Hill school district hosted the district’s first-ever summer graduation ceremony on July 24 with students from Rock Hill, Northwestern and South Pointe High School.
Local students perform in Lake Wylie piano recital
On May 6, students of Joanne Marie’s School of Piano performed piano solos and duets during a spring recital held at the River Hills Country Club in Lake Wylie.
The students came from Charlotte, Clover, Lake Wylie, Rock Hill and Tega Cay.
Students performing included: Caitlyn Haynes, Lainey Moss, Philip Crovi, Grace Allen, Lanie Conklin, Zoe Mason, Mia Bareth, Keoni Wite, Kiley White, Zoe Muiruri, Brendan Muiruri, Julia Wilson, Jayden Pacunas, Noah Ennis, Logan White, Emma McGaha, Evelyn Wynkoop, Alexandria Pacunas, Eralan Richmond, Sarah Allen, Emily Ellen, Kevin Nguyen, Candy Lan, Samantha Wilson, Joseph Crovi and Hannah Newell.
Forbes names Indian Land credit union top in state
Sharonview Federal Credit Union in Indian Land was named earlier this month the No. 1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes Magazine. Sharonview earned the title after a survey was conducted of more than 25,000 credit union members across the country, a release states.
This feature appears twice a month in The Herald highlighting people’s accomplishments and celebrations from around the region. Email submissions to aharris@heraldonline.com.
