Catawba Ridge High site in Fort Mill has had theft before. But this one is up there.

Someone may be taking construction site theft to new heights.

A boom lift went missing from the Catawba Ridge High School construction site. A waterproofing company worker told Fort Mill police the lift was taken some time on or prior to July 26.

The lift is valued at $28,500.

Items going missing at construction sites isn’t uncommon. With all the construction going on in ever-growing Fort Mill, there are typically several reports each month. Most are much smaller than the boom lift incident, from personal tools or copper wire gone missing to smaller construction vehicles.

The Catawba Ridge construction, among the largest ongoing work sites in town, has had several reports of items taken. Just on July 30, police responded to a call there where a contractor told them a custom four-way bucket for a CAT skid steer was stolen. That incident is classified as grand larceny. The value of the bucket was reported at $2,500 — less than a tenth the value of the boom.

The larger item was a JLG boom lift. According to that company’s site, new boom lifts can reach up to 185 feet. It isn’t clear from the police report what model the stolen lift — sometimes called a cherry picker and used to lift workers or equipment for tall jobs — is. Work had been ongoing in recent days at the center of the new school on Fort Mill Parkway.

The main entrance to the school, shown in construction documents and in a virtual tour video released by the Fort Mill School District, reaches three stories high.

Catawba Ridge is set to open in 2019. It will be the third high school in the Fort Mill School District.

The two recent larceny reports follow a couple of unusual summer incidents at Fort Mill schools.

On July 23, police responded to Fort Mill High School, where they were told a Pyle 800 watt speaker was taken from the dance room. Police say a subcontractor employee putting in carpet at another part of the school was seen on security camera footage entering the dance room with a large bag and leaving three minutes later with what appears, the report states, to be a much fuller bag. The employee then loaded the bag into a truck.

The dance room wasn’t having work done on it at the time. School administration noticed the speaker was missing after the worker left with the bag.

The same day, police responded to Banks Trail Middle School after a call about a trash truck on fire. Police found a blue commercial trash truck in the rear parking lot with, according to the report, “an active fire in the rear garbage compartment.” The trash truck driver said he didn’t know how the fire started. Fort Mill firefighters responded and put it out, and police didn’t notice any observable damage to the school or school grounds.