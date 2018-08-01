Blasting is underway in Clover and Fort Mill. Here’s where and for how long

Clover residents are likely to hear blasting for the next three months.

According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, Elite Blasting Services received three-month blasting permits for the 1300 block of S.C. 55 East in Clover and 1900 block of Suttonview Road in Fort Mill. The Clover permit runs through Oct. 30. It’s part of a new subdivision coming to that area.

Several recent or ongoing blasting projects also are happening in Fort Mill.

In May, many Clover and Lake Wylie residents asked York County Council for rule changes to eliminate the ability of quarries, concrete plants and similar businesses to operate in the area. Some residents spoke about rock that, when impacted by blasting, can cause problems.





“That whole area, all that rock, anything that happens on that rock, I feel it in my house,” said Bill Eaker of Clover.

It wouldn’t take quarry blasting to do it either, he said.

“Anything that happens on any of that rock, anywhere out there, it doesn’t have to be a stick of dynamite,” Eaker said. “It can be guys putting in cable with a trencher. And when it hits that granite that’s 3 feet underground, it shakes everything within a quarter of a mile of there.”

Both the recent Clover and Fort Mill blasting permits are for projects within those respective town limits. Blasting permits are issued by the state fire mashal’s office.