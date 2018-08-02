Fort Mill police say she clicked to meet a babysitter and saw more than she wanted to

When a Fort Mill woman logged on to video chat with the woman she was thinking of hiring as a babysitter, it wasn’t the babysitter on the other end.

What followed was an indecent exposure report, and concern about lewd video that may not be an isolated incident.

“Social media lends itself to a lot of things that are positive and negative,” said Maj. Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department. “Any time you have something that’s as broad-based as that is, people are going to use it for all sorts of things.”

The resident told police she had an ad up in the Facebook want ads in search of a babysitter. A woman named Jennifer, at least judging by the profile, responded. Several messages followed asking for Jennifer’s qualifications and experience caring for children.

Then “Jennifer” sent a Facebook chat invite.

According to the police report, the screen initially was black when the Fort Mill woman accepted the invite July 25. The first image to come up was of a “younger white male” masturbating. The woman told police the man’s face wasn’t visible on the video, but that he was young, white and “muscular in nature.”

The woman told police she clicked the disconnect button as soon as she saw the image, and that the person running the “Jennifer” account instantly blocked the Fort Mill woman on Facebook.

The Fort Mill woman said she reached back out on Facebook to see if anyone else had had similar experiences. The woman told police "several other women" online stated similar incidents had happened to them with different Facebook accounts used.





Zachary said in Fort Mill, there only has been the one incident reported to date.

“To my knowledge we have not had any other reports in our jurisdiction,” he said. “When they see those comments on Facebook, that could be anyone, anywhere.”

Zachary said the incident is similar to much publicized cases nationwide of criminal activity related to purchases and hiring for services online. For services in the home, particularly something like babysitting, it’s important for people to get references, a criminal history check and whatever other information they can before hiring someone.

Which it appears from the report, the Fort Mill woman was doing.

“It sounds like she was, and it’s commendable she wanted to see the person, talk to the person, see who you’re dealing with,” Zachary said.

Police urge caution with any online transactions. Tips like meeting in public places to buy or sell items rather than in homes, is one. Working with the most reputable companies and providers is another. The Tega Cay Police Department, for example, has video-monitored designated sports in its parking lot for online-based transactions.

Zachary said people should be particularly sure of the person they are doing business with when it comes to in-home services.

“I don’t think that there’s a way that you can be overly cautious,” he said. “I don’t think you can take too many steps to be secure.”



