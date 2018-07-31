Tega Cay police release video of armed robbery where clerk was pistol whipped

Tega Cay police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Early Monday, a female employee was pistol-whipped at the Circle K at S.C. 160 and Dam Road.

Police say two men grabbed the woman while she was outside and forced her inside, where they stole money. One of the men hit the clerk with a handgun, police said.

Police describe the men as an African-American and either a Caucasian or light-skinned African-American, about 17-23 years old.

They fled in an early 2000s model Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer, according to police.

The four separate surveillance clips show two people quickly approaching the store employee just in front of the main entrance, rushing her inside as she puts her hands up, then going to a cash register.

The employee appears to operate the cash register and then back away as it opens.

The suspects appear to take money from the first cash register, but not the second as the employee operates it, too.

The suspects fled out the main entrance. The incident took less than a minute. Video then shows the suspects’ vehicle leave the parking area.

It isn’t clear from the video at what point the employee was hit with the weapon. The video does appear to show a handgun.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Sgt. Justin Spencer at 803-578-4971 or jspencer@tegacaysc.gov.