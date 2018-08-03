Trees fall on homes in Fort Mill, Chester after heavy storms

A house was badly damaged after a huge limb fell on a Fort Mill home, but no one was injured.

Fort Mill Fire Department Chief Chipper Wilkerson said his department responded to a home on Ginger Lane, not far from the downtown fire station. The large limb fell on and crushed a back bedroom.

“A tree fell on a house,” Wilkerson said. “No one was injured. The building department came out and it was determined the family would not be displaced. We helped them as much as we could.”

Firefighters helped tarp the home where part of it was exposed by the damage.

Several heavy storms have hit the area in recent days.

Mike Channell, deputy director with the York County Office of Emergency Management, said Friday morning the Ginger Lane incident is the only one reported so far in York County.

Herald news partner WSOC reported a fallen tree crushed a mobile home off Pinckney Road in Chester on Thursday night. Emergency officials said the tree was weakened by disease. Officials said no one was injured in that incident, either.

Wilkerson encouraged residents to be aware of large and potentially damaged trees, especially during major storms.

“It’s just staying vigilant about your surroundings,” he said.



