Dead man found hanging from tree above roundabout in York County. Here’s what we know

A man’s body was found hanging in a tree Friday afternoon in York County near a busy traffic roundabout close to Interstate 77 north of the Catawba River, near Fort Mill, police said.

Deputies are working the case as a death investigation but do not have details on the cause of death or how long the man had been suspended, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The man has not been identified.

It is unclear how long the man had been there or why he was there, Faris said.

Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. Friday to the scene near the roundabout on Sutton Road, close to Exit 83 off I-77, Faris said. Crews from Riverview Volunteer Fire Department and Piedmont Medical EMS also responded.





Traffic at the busy intersection is at the entrance to the Masons Bend subdivision, and north on Sutton and Pleasant roads had to be diverted for more than two hours.

The body was so high up that a Riverview ladder truck had to be used to reach the body and bring it to the ground, officials said.

No other information has been released.

Check back for updates on this story.