York County Sheriff: ‘No foul play’ in man hanging from tree near Fort Mill

No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found hanging from a York County tree Friday next to a traffic circle near Fort Mill, police said.

Although detectives do not believe a crime against the victim is involved, investigators are still working to determine how long the man had been in the tree and what circumstances led to the death, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

“It appears the subject may have been there a while, and we are working with the York County Coroner’s Office to determine a cause of death,” Tolson said Sunday.

It still remains unclear why the man was in the tree, officials said. The body was found about 40 feet above the ground next to the traffic circle, officials said.

SIGN UP

The coroner’s office has not released the identity of the victim.

Investigators have not released if any climbing materials or other evidence has been recovered, or if the death could have been an accident.

The body was discovered by police and other emergency officials shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, officials said. The tree is adjacent to a roundabout on Sutton Road, northeast of Interstate 77 near Exit 83.

The roundabout siphons traffic off in four directions, and traffic coming from Fort Mill and Tega Cay, the interstate, and several area subdivisions had to be rerouted for almost five hours.

The location is near the Catawba River south of Tega Cay and west of the Fort Mill town limits near the entrance to the Masons Bend subdivision.

Police, fire and medical crews from Piedmont Medical Center EMS responded. Ladder trucks from fire departments had to be used in retrieval of the body.

David Hord, Riverview Fire Department assistant chief, said that department was assisted by Tega Cay firefighters who brought a truck with an extension ladder.



