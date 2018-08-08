Pregnant woman escapes home damaged as storm rips through Chester, officials say

A pregnant woman escaped injury when her home was damaged in storms that ripped through Chester County Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident where the woman escaped to safety happened on Harris Street in Chester, said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management director.

At least two cars were damaged by the storm, Murphy said. The American Red Cross is assisting at least two families who had home damage, Murphy said.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, Murphy said.

SIGN UP

Damage including toppled trees and limbs on at least two homes was reported in other areas of Chester, according to Facebook accounts from The Herald’s news partner, WSOC-TV.

Damage assessments are ongoing, officials said.