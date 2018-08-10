‘It shocks the conscience’: SC builders say Fort Mill school fees shouldn’t be legal.

Home builders in South Carolina don’t just want impact fees dropped within the Fort Mill School District. They’re arguing the fees statewide are unconstitutional.

The Home Builders Association of South Carolina, Home Builders Association of York County, Soni Construction and Shea Homes are listed as plaintiffs on a compliant to the state Supreme Court, arguing York County violated fundamental rights by increasing the school impact fee in July. Listed defendants are the state, count and all seven York County Council members.





As of Friday morning the case hadn’t officially been filed with the Supreme Court, but the complaint dated Aug. 8 was served to council members on Thursday.

An attorney for the plaintiffs said Friday afternoon the defendants had to be served before the case could be filed since it is going directly to the S.C. Supreme Court. It will be filed “as soon as possible” but may not be by the end of the day Friday, and likely could be Monday, the attorney said.

The Fort Mill Times reviewed copies of the complaint and the petition for why the state Supreme Court should hear the case directly.

The documents claim impact fees are “pretext for a moratorium on building” and that “development in Fort Mill is adversely affected and the homebuyers have been damaged.” Soni and Shea spent hundreds of thousand of dollars on infrastructure in the Fort Mill area and have been deprived “the economically viable use of their property” by what the suit claims is “illegal and unconstitutional action.”

Other school districts in the county are now looking to implement fees, documents state. The suit claims not just the school district fee, but the state law allowing fees in the first place, is “so overbroad and vague as to be unconstitutional.”

Impact fees are charges on new construction. The idea is new development will pay its proportionate share of the costs that come with having more people. They can be charged for utilities, public service, schools, roads and more.

The Fort Mill school district has had a $2,500 fee in place since 1996. For a time the state didn’t allow school impact fees after the Fort Mill one began, but it continued since it already was in place. Now the town of Fort Mill, city of Tega Cay, city of Rock Hill and other municipalities statewide have fees. Others, including York, Lancaster and Chester counties, are looking at adding them.

The home builder case states development dropped 90 percent when Mount Pleasant raised impact fees by more than $4,000. The national average for school impact fees, it contends, is less than $5,000 and only one county in the nation has a fee higher than in the Fort Mill district. Montgomery County in Maryland, the case states, charges almost $27,000.

When York County increased the school fee from it’s long-time $2,500 to more than $18,000 per new home and $12,000 per apartment, the move was “so unreasonable and excessive that it shocks the conscience” and violates due process, according to the complaint. Home builders argue “assumptions in that report are wrong” when it comes to the consultant study recommending the higher amount.

The suit alleges higher fees in the school district are an “arbitrarily selected amount.” It points to Councilman Michael Johnson, who serves part of Fort Mill and Tega Cay and whose entire constituent base falls within the school district, proposing a moratorium for the Fort Mill area in 2016.

After the moratorium was voted down, builders argue, Johnson “randomly suggested” a school district fee increase to $20,000.

“The ordinance ultimately passed by York County raised the fee to almost that amount, suggesting an improper motive and/or manipulation of the data by York County,” reads the complaint.





It also points to the county planning commission recommending a much smaller increase, to about $5,000 per new home. That recommendation makes it “especially obvious,” according to the documents, what York County wants to accomplish.

“Since York County could not pass an official moratorium,” they read, “it has created one by raising the school district impact fee.”





Johnson, who declined to say much until the suit is actually filed, told the Fort Mill Times the county “will defend its actions.”

The documents also argue the state Supreme Court should rule because the question of whether fees or the ordinances allowing fees are constitutional impact residents statewide. Starting in lower courts could take years to resolve issues that are harming builders now, documents state.

“The public interest is plainly involved here and the circumstances require the earliest determination possible by the court,” they read.

The recent filing isn’t the first time court proceedings have been needed to settle an impact fee issue in York County. The developer of Stonecrest Villas of Tega Cay filed a suit back in 2009 against county council, the county planning department and Susan Britt, then head of that department and now lead planner in Tega Cay.

That case sought to exclude the 90-unit project from impact fees by arguing the units were for retirees who wouldn’t cause any impact to the school district. The developer’s attorney in that case argued the county took out retiree housing in 2003 and low income housing in 2005 as exemptions to impact fees, then charged Stonecrest Villas beginning in 2007.

The case was dismissed in early 2010. Case records show there was a settlement between the parties.

While home builders and real estate groups opposed the recent school district increases, public support for them has been vocal. When Johnson posted on Facebook about being served Thursday, more than 200 comments followed in less than 24 hours. Many were in support of the higher fees.

Some posted of speaking with or even boycotting the builders listed in the suit.

Not all comments have supported higher fees, however.





There also has been concern about the pace of the new fees, which are charged when building permits are issued.

Details aren’t yet available on whether, or when, the case may be heard.

