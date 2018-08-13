Here’s where Rock Hill may add more than 500 homes and a charter school.

Hundreds of homes and a charter school are coming to Rock Hill.

Recent decisions by city’s planning commission made way for almost 530 new residences in central and west Rock Hill. Another moved plans along for a new charter school, with final say there coming later this month from city council.

▪ Legion Collegiate Academy is looking to rezone 49 acres on Mt. Holly Road to create a public charter high school. The site sits between Country Club Estates and Southland Park. The city planning commission voted in favor of the rezoning. Rock Hill City Council gets a look at the plan Aug. 27.

Plans from Legion Collegiate show a single-story building at 46,500 square feet. The main entrance to the school is opposite Glenarden Drive. Drawings show a baseball and softball field to the north, a football field and parking to the south and a practice field with grass parking to the west.

SIGN UP

SHARE COPY LINK Legion Collegiate Academy, a new dual enrollment charter high school that focuses on athletics and academics, is set to open in August 2019 in Rock Hill. Similar schools already exist, such as Oceanside Academy in Mount Pleasant.

The fields on the property are for practices and won’t have lights or sound systems, according to information in the rezoning application. Games will be held off-site. The school property will have a 50-foot buffer, or 40 feet along with a six-foot high solid fence, anywhere it borders existing homes.

The Herald previously reported the new school should open in 2019.

▪ More than 300 homes are coming to the Eastview Road and Plantation Hills Drive intersection.

In February, the city planning commission voted against a plan for 451 homes at the site. The developer withdrew that request before it went to city council. Residents argued the plan didn’t fit the 224-acre property. The 451-home proposal was itself down from a pitch from LGI Homes to put 480 homes in Stoneridge Hills.

The latest version has 332 homes. LGI is still part of the project.

Not everyone is pleased with the plan, even at the lower density. Neighbor Greg Simmons wrote to city leaders with “serious concerns” about construction runoff and steep slopes on the property. There was considerable resident pushback with the previous plans, though the latest one fits zoning and didn’t need a zoning change to allow more homes.

“This development still doesn’t fit with the character of the area nor the existing infrastructure,” Simmons said. “The roads were never designed for these loads.”

▪ Kinger Homes is adding 100 homes on 39 acres on Finley Road. The site is off Cherry Road and South York Avenue, adjacent to the Finley View subdivision and the Am-Ash Mobile Home Park.

The city planning commission approved the plan with the addition of a sidewalk along Finley Road from the end of a new cul-de-sac to South York Avenue.

▪ Croft West will bring almost 100 more townhomes on Herlong Avenue.

In May, Croft East was approved at 712 Herlong Avenue, west of India Hook Road. Plans were for 98 homes and commercial space. The developer came back with a plan to subdivide more than five acres to build 41 townhomes.

A master plan for Croft West was approved by city council in April. Now plans are to subdivide about 16 acres to build 97 townhomes. The property comes up against existing homes in and near the Heathwood subdivision.