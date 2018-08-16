5 places to eat with your pup for every meal in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

If you can’t stand to be away from your dog for too long, we understand.

We’ve put together a short list of places to eat with your dog in York, Chester and Lancaster counties – for every meal. Now you’ll never have to say goodbye.

For breakfast:

The Yolk

Where: 1912 Mt Gallant Road, Rock Hill

The Yolk has a selection of breakfast foods at their Rock Hill cafe, and an outdoor patio where customers can sit with their dogs. The cafe is open 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through Sundays

From the menu: Try the Mojo Hash with coffee braised steak, diced sweet potato, roasted mushrooms, over easy eggs and scallion pesto.

For lunch:

The Flipside Restaurant

Where: 129 Caldwell Street, Rock Hill

The Flipside Restaurant has a pet-friendly patio at their downtown Rock Hill location, and is open for brunch, lunch and dinner. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Brunch is served Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From the menu: Try the fried green tomato BLT along with a side of Parmesan roasted asparagus or truffle fries. On Saturdays and Sundays, take advantage of the $3 mimosas special.

For dinner (and beer):

Legal Remedy

Where: 129 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill

Legal Remedy’s patio is open for pets and people, so swing by and enjoy local craft beer and delicious food. The brewpub is open Tuesday through Sunday.

From the menu: Try the Southern Poutine, a mix of French fries topped with smoked jalapeño pimento cheese, pepper jelly and crumbled bacon. If you’re in the mood for a drink, try the World Court Mocha Blonde Stout.

For drinks and dessert:

Southern Sugar

Where: 100 Main Street, Fort Mill

Stop by Southern Sugar for desserts and wine after your day of pet-friendly restaurants. The cafe has baked goods and an espresso and wine cafe along with a patio area for diners with pets. The cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 pm. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

From the menu: Try the Woodford Reserve Bourbon bread pudding, and pick a drink from a wide selection of local beers, wine and cocktails.

Pelican’s Snoballs

Where: Pelican’s Snoballs has seven locations nearby. In York, at 975 E Liberty Street; in Rock Hill, at 764 Saluda Street and 1143 N Anderson Road; in Fort Mill, at 545 Crossroads Plaza and 10005 Charlotte Hwy Suite 101; in Clover, at 5400 State Hwy 55; and in Lancaster, at 331 S Main Street

Pelican’s Snoballs has 143 locations and an almost endless number of flavors for humans – and their furry friends – to taste test.

From the menu: Reward your dog with a tasty treat with the $1 “pup cups,” a peanut butter flavored snow cone with a milk bone treat on top.