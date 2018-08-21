Virginia woman, 21, dies after Chester County auto crash, officials say

A 21-year-old Virginia woman who was injured in a two-car crash Saturday night in Chester County has died at a Charlotte hospital, officials said.

The deceased, from South Hill, Va., has not yet been identified by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner’s Office, said Terry Tinker, Chester County coroner.

It is unclear if the other driver, a 53-year-old man from Rock Hill, was injured.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 21 and S.C. 9, said Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver who died was heading south on U.S. 21, then, when turning onto S.C. 9, collided with the second car that was heading north, Hovis said.

Chester County EMS transported the injured driver to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Hovis said. The driver died about 3:45 p.m. Monday at the hospital, Hovis said.

The crash was inside the town limits of Fort Lawn, said Allen Culp, Fort Lawn Fire Department chief. Volunteer firefighters and rescue workers from the fire department and Chester County EMS, along with Great Falls Rescue, responded, Culp said.

Troopers handled the investigation despite the wreck happening inside the town limits of Fort Lawn, officials said.

The collision blocked the intersection until debris could be cleared, emergency officials said.

No other information about the crash was available Tuesday.