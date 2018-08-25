What are your neighbors up to? Rock Hill graduate spent summer studying in China

Benjamin Jackson of Rock Hill didn’t spend his summer going to the beach. Instead, he spent it studying Mandarin and Chinese culture.

Jackson, 18, was awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth scholarship from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, according to a release from the bureau.

Jackson, a Northwestern High School graduate, was one of 670 students selected from more than 3,300 applicants from the U.S. to study a language oversees.

The language initiative, launched in 2006, aims to “advance international dialogue and increase American economic global competitiveness,” according to the bureau.

Jackson lived with a host family in China.

“Having this experience living and studying abroad is priceless in terms of what I am learning about other people and cultures, and about myself,” he said. “This program has been incredibly eye opening in many more ways than I thought it would be. Being immersed in Chinese culture and language, has taught me so much about how Chinese people live and about their values and what’s important to them.”

Jackson learned the Chinese culture highly values education.

“There are a lot more similarities between people and their goals in life than I thought, even though we are of an entirely different language and culture,” Jackson said. “When I leave this program I will not only leave with a good start on Mandarin language learning and a good idea of Chinese culture, but with a better idea of who I am, who I want to be and what I want to do with the rest of my life.”

Applications for the 2019-20 program will be available later this year at nsliforyouth.org.

Author’s tells story of Winthrop grad, Olympic champion

Jean L.S. Patrick’s book “Long-Armed Ludy and the First Women’s Olympics” tells the story of Winthrop University 1922 physical education graduate and Olympic champion Lucile “Ludy” Godbold, according to Winthrop.

Godbold won six medals in the 1922 Women’s Olympics in Paris, making history.

While working on her book, Patrick stayed at the Winthrop Inn, researched in the Louise Pettus Archives and Special Collections, and talked with staff to get to know who Godbold was. Her book was published last year.

“I love to discover little-known stories about amazing people,” Patrick told Winthrop. “When they involve sports, all the better. I also love introducing kids — and adults, too — to people such as Ludy, who persevere despite all odds. I also think it’s important for kids, and all of us, to know stories about people helping people.”

Godbold did not have money to travel to the Olympics, but her fellow students and Winthrop teachers raised funds to send her, according to Winthrop.

The book talks of that deed and includes illustrations of campus, such as Tillman Auditorium. The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

Fort Mill grad earns Citadel honor

Clayton Kuhn, 21, was named the Summerall Guards Commander at The Citadel for 2018, said his mother Michelle Kuhn. The Summerall Guards is an elite silent precision drill team at the South Carolina military college.

Kuhn is a graduate of Nation Ford High School and is a senior at The Citadel. Kuhn said he has looked up to the Guards since his freshman year.

“I’ve looked up to the Summerall Guards as an organization for a long time so to be sitting in the spot where I’ll be in charge of continuing the proud traditions is exciting,” he said. “To even be nominated was extremely humbling.”

Kuhn is following in his brother Blaine’s footsteps, who also received the honor two years ago when he was chosen to lead the 2017 Summerall Guards.

Piedmont employee celebrates 90th birthday

Joyce Elder, Piedmont Medical Center medical librarian and volunteer, recently celebrated her 90th birthday. The party was complete with Elder’s coworkers, a T-shirt that said “90 years loved,” cake, photo props and decorations.

Elder has served Piedmont in Rock Hill for more than 23 years. In a statement from Piedmont, Elder is described as “one amazing, hard-working colleague.”

“She enjoys serving the medical staff and volunteering in the PMC Heart Center ... plus, she loves supporting the Carolina Panthers. She attends all home games and one away game, every year,” the hospital statement says.

York Electric employees help Clover Area Assistance Center

Earlier this month, York Electric Cooperative employees sponsored a back-to-school cereal drive for the Clover Area Assistance Center.

On Aug. 8, York Electric employees Porter Gable and Brooks Wofford delivered 120 boxes of cereal to the center’s pantry. The Clover Area Assistance Center at Highway 55 E. in Clover provides food to more than 180 local families monthly. For more information, call 803-222-4837.

York County Clerk of Court named Clerk of Year

The South Carolina Association of Clerks of Court and Registers of Deeds named David Hamilton, York County clerk of court, the Clerk of Court of the Year, a release states. Hamilton has held his role since 1997.

“Mr. Hamilton was honored for his hard work within the Association and ‘countless hours attending various state level committees,” Jeff Hammond, former association president and Lancaster County Clerk of Court, said in a statement.

New members join Winthrop University Board of Trustees

In July, the South Carolina General Assembly appointed new members to Winthrop University’s Board of Trustees. Robby Sisco represents District 7 and Isaiah “Reggie” Venning fills an alumni seat, according to a Winthrop statement. Both men will serve six-year terms.

Sisco lives in Florence and was the senior vice president of human resources for Cabot Corp., which supplies chemicals and performance materials. Sisco holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Francis Marion University and a master’s in personnel and industrial relations from Winthrop.

Venning or Rock Hill earned his bachelor’s in business administration and his master’s of business administration degrees from Winthrop. He is a self-employed stock trader.