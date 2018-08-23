81-year-old dead in Kershaw crash identified

The 81-year-old who died in a two-vehicle crash near Highway 521 and Kamala Drive near Kershaw has been identified as Cecil Bernard “Joe” Hendrix of Kershaw, said Lancaster County deputy coroner Jennifer Collins.

The crash happened at around 6:40 p.m., said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 1996 Lincoln, driven by the victim, was heading north on the highway when it collided head-on with a 2003 Toyota that was heading south, Hovis said.

The 25-year-old driver of the Toyota was not injured, Hovis said.

The victim, who was wearing a seat belt, had to be cut from the wreckage and died at the scene, coroner and police officials said.