81-year-old dies after head-on crash in Lancaster County, officials say

One person has died after a head-on crash in Lancaster County Tuesday night, police and emergency officials said.

The victim, 81, has not yet been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The victim, who was wearing a seat belt, had to be cut from the wreckage and died at the scene, coroner and police officials said.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 521 just outside the town limits of Kershaw, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 1996 Lincoln, driven by the victim, was heading north on the highway when it collided with a 2003 Toyota that was heading south, Hovis said.

The 25-year-old driver of the Toyota was not injured, Hovis said.

The crash is being investigated by the highway patrol’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

No charges have been filed, Hovis said.

Officials with the coroner’s office and highway patrol are expected to release more information Wednesday..