Another Earth Fare. Starbucks, too. Both serving one of York County’s hottest areas.

Another Earth Fare is on the way, this one even closer for some of the hottest growth areas in York County.

Earth Fare announced some details Thursday on a 24,000-square-foot store coming to RiverGate Park. The Childress Klein property is in the Steele Creek area of North Carolina, on a notch of land connecting Lake Wylie and Tega Cay. For Lake Wylie and even some northern Tega Cay area shoppers, the location will be even closer than the Earth Fare set to open this fall in the Fort Mill area.

The site on Len Patterson Road, across from the Brayden community and developed by Collett Realty, is the same size as the one set for Steele Creek. Other tenants eyed for that property, which is in an unincorporated part of York County between Fort Mill and Tega Cay referred to as Fort Mill Township, includes Pet Supplies Plus, Firenza Pizza, Bella Nail Salon, Heartland Dental, Porter Paints, First Watch Cafe, Blow Out Beauty & Dry Bar and Club Pilates.

SIGN UP

So far, only a fall timeframe has been given for when the Fort Mill spot will open.

The RiverGate location joins an area thriving with new business for more than a decade. Various RiverGate phases already have dozens of shops and restaurants from Super Target and Home Depot to Best Buy, PetSmart, Marshalls, Old Navy, HomeGoods and a variety of locally-owned and chain locations.





“We are thrilled to bring Earth Fare to the Steele Creek and Lake Wylie communities,” said John Dosser with Childress Klein. “There has been a demand for a natural and organic grocery store in the RiverGate area for some time, and Earth Fare with its philosophy and commitment to a health lifestyle was a natural fit to fill that void.”

Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare, said the greater Charlotte area has been a key focus for his company for many years.

“We’re grateful for the support of our shoppers in the region and are proud to add another location to make shopping for cleaner, healthier food easier than ever,” he said.

While the new Earth Fare will be near but not in Lake Wylie, it highlights a trend of incoming businesses that are. Numerous restaurants and retail spots have popped up along with the apartments and new homes the past few years.

“Exploding with growth,” said Susan Bromfield, president of the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce.

Of interest to many in the community now, she said, is the Red Maple project on Village Harbor Drive. The two-acre site will bring more than 12,000 square feet of retail space.

“My client is building a multi-tenant retail strip center on that site with Starbucks as the lead tenant,” said Josh Beaver with The Nichols Company. “We are in talks with several others and hope to round out the tenant mix with some great offerings for the area, which should include a mix of service, restaurant and retail uses there.”





The site could be ready for Starbucks and others to start coming in and upfitting their spaces by November. Leasing information shows up to five tenant spaces including the Starbucks spot, though sites could be combined or reconfigured before the retail site is full.

Other properties are open for business, too. Collett is marketing almost 3,000 square feet of retail space on S.C. 557, near the Three Points intersection across from Mill Creek Commons. Childress Klein is marketing 10 acres near the Five Points intersection, on S.C. 49 in front of Tullamore.