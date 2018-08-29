Fort Mill freezes enrollment at two schools. See where new students will go instead.

Starting Sept. 1, two more Fort Mill school district facilities will have an attendance freeze.

The district announced Wednesday that enrollment at Tega Cay Elementary School and Banks Trail Middle school will be frozen.

:. Due to increased student enrollment numbers, the district will freeze enrollment at Tega Cay Elementary School and Banks Trail Middle School effective September 1. For details, please go to https://t.co/xITGRdT7f1 — Fort Mill School District (@FortMillSD) August 29, 2018

SIGN UP

The move is due to increased student enrollment figures. The announcement comes a day after school board member Patrick White posted on Facebook that total student enrollment just topped 16,000.

According to the district website, Doby’s Bridge Elementary School already is under a freeze for this school year. Gold Hill Elementary School is scheduled to be frozen Sept. 1, too.

For the freezes starting that date, any new student who isn’t enrolled at the schools by Aug. 31 will be enrolled at a different school. The plan was to send additional Gold Hill Elementary students to Tega Cay. Now new Tega Cay students will go to Pleasant Knoll Elementary School.

New students who ordinarily would go to Banks Trail would go to Fort Mill Middle School.

Students are going from Doby’s Bridge to Springfield Elementary School on that freeze.

Students who ride the bus to a frozen school still will do so, with the district shuttling those students to and from the school they’ll attend daily.

Enrollment in Fort Mill schools has been on the upward trend for decades. It’s getting faster in recent years. Enrollment last school year was 15,165. In the past three school years the number of students increased between 6.71 and 7.4 percent.

In the past decade, heading into this school year, enrollment is up 71 percent. An enrollment of 16,000 would be three times the number of students served by the district as recently as 2006-07.

Check back for more.