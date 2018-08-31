President Trump is coming to Charlotte today. Here’s what he’ll do.

President Donald Trump will make two stops in Charlotte Friday, helping a pair of Republican congressional candidates but also causing traffic delays on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

On the eve of Labor Day weekend, some roads, including those near the airport, will be closed for periods of time between noon and 6 p.m., according to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The president is scheduled to arrive in early afternoon.

Police said drivers should expect significant delays on Billy Graham Parkway and Interstate 77, as well as in South Charlotte in the Johnston Road and Carmel Road areas.





Drivers who need to get to the airport should use Little Rock Road, Interstate 85 or northbound Interstate 485 to Wilkinson Boulevard, police said.

SIGN UP

It will be Trump’s first trip to Charlotte since the March funeral of the Rev. Billy Graham. It comes two years before the president could return for the 2020 Republican convention.

On Friday, Trump will first deliver remarks at Central Piedmont Community College’s Harris Conference Center. There he’s expected to sign an executive order directing the departments of labor and the treasury to examine ways to make it ease regulations and make it simpler for small businesses to join together and form pooled 401 (k) plans. So-called “multiple employer plans” could make it cheaper for small employers to offer retirement savings options for their employees, administration officials said.





Any changes won’t take effect immediately, but would follow new rules for such plans written by the Labor and the Treasury departments.

He’ll be joined by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and Linda McMahon, head of the Small Business Administration.

Later he’ll headline a fundraiser at Carmel Country Club, with the most expensive tickets going for $25,000. He’s raising money for two Republican congressional candidates in competitive races, Mark Harris of the 9th District and Rep. Ted Budd of the 13th. They’ve both been out-raised by their Democratic opponents, Kathy Manning and Dan McCready, as Democrats seek to retake control of the U.S. House this fall.

SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to attend the funeral of Rev. Billy Graham on March 2, 2018.

The president’s action on retirement drew both praise and criticism.

“We are encouraged by the steps taken today and encourage the administration and Congress to pursue policies that will increase savings ease and access to lifetime income products,” said Mike Tetuan, a spokesman for TIAA, leading financial services provider with offices in Charlotte.

But a group called Social Security Works criticized the order.

“Republicans have signaled their desire to cut, not expand, Social Security,” spokeswoman Linda Benesch said in a statement. “They will inevitably use this executive order as an additional excuse to cut Social Security.”

On Thursday, the administration faced questions about why Trump is coming to North Carolina to sign the executive order, and whether the trip is intended to defray the costs of his campaign fund-raising stops for Budd and Harris.





“The president is going out to the American people,” said James Sherk, a White House labor adviser. “This is a significant action...It seems more fitting and appropriate to do that in real America than here in the Beltway, surrounded by the swamp.”

Protesters are expected at both events.

The president’s visit comes the same day a new Washington Post/ABC News Poll showed his disapproval rating at a new high. It found 60 percent of Americans disapprove of his job performance while 36 percent approve.

It also comes the same day much of official Washington will pay respects to the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was not invited to any of the senator’s funeral services.