Almost 1,800 more acres could become new homes, commercial in Lancaster County.

A massive piece of Indian Land property could make way for yet another residential subdivision. And there may be more coming.

Lennar Carolinas submitted three rezoning requests to Lancaster County. The largest is more than 1,350 acres on the west side of U.S. 521, between its West North Corner and Shiloh Unity roads intersections. The rezoning is planned, according to the application, “to accommodate a master planned residential community.”

The listed property owner is R. Warren Norman III with Lancaster Land LLC. Norman is development director of Warren Norman Co. in Rock Hill, founded by Warren Norman Sr. and led more recently by U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman. Ralph Norman now is listed on the company’s website as a senior adviser.

A second Lennar application adds almost 312 acres on Henry Harris, north of Jim Wilson Road. The same reason is listed for that rezoning, a master planned residential community.

SIGN UP

The smaller property is owned by a family trust with a New York state address, another out of Charlotte and several Charlotte companies. Lennar signed on June 3 to apply for the zoning change.

The third property, also owned by R. Warren Norman III, is 125 acres. The site is beside the larger Norman property and is for “a future commercial development,” according to the zoning application.

Lennar also applied for a land use amendment from the county on July 31. The company wants nine land parcels and portions of two more changed from a rural living designation to a transitional one.

The change is requested “to coincide with the impending introduction of significant water and sewer infrastructure improvements to this general overall area of Lancaster County.”

Combined, the Lennar project spans almost 1,800 acres.

By comparison, the Anne Springs Close Greenway in nearby Fort Mill is 2,100 acres. The Lennar site is almost exactly the same size as the first-announced plans for Ballantyne back in 1991. Andrew Jackson State Park is 360 acres, about a fifth of the size of the Lennar land.

The county planning commission will hear the Lennar plans on Sept. 18. It won’t be the only plan.

Bowman Consulting Group is asking to rezone several properties into what will be an almost 22-acre site on U.S. 521. The plan is to build a retirement community there, near the public library, homes and golf course at Sun City.

Crenshaw Leasing wants to rezone almost 10 acres for “commercial that fits within rural business,” according to the application. The site is 1756 W. Rocky River Road.

The commission also will hear a pitch to change the name of Hendley Creek Road, across from Dobys Bridge Road on Charlotte Highway, to Worldreach Drive.

Indian Land in recent years has seen explosive population growth on par with or exceeding even what Fort Mill, Tega Cay and Lake Wylie have. In an incorporation election this year it was determined there were more than 19,000 Indian Land residents.

That figure would make Indian Land the second largest municipality in York, Lancaster and Chester counties, if it were one, behind only Rock Hill.