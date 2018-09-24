What’s good? Clover teen honored for pulling friend from Lake Wylie after crash

Each month, The Herald will highlight positive news from our region. If you have a story to submit, e-mail the details to Amanda Harris at aharris@heraldonline.com.

Clover student honored for pulling injured friend from Lake Wylie

Clover High School sophomore Regan Zieverink was awarded the Air Force Junior ROTC Gold Valor Award.

Zieverink earned the award for saving her classmate McKenna Woodhead after an accident on Lake Wylie this summer. Woodhead was left paralyzed from the chest down after the personal watercraft crash.

SIGN UP

“The Gold Valor Award recognizes the most outstanding voluntary acts of self-sacrifice and personal bravery by a cadet involving conspicuous risk of life above and beyond the call of duty,” reads a statement from the Clover school district.

Clover Superintendent Sheila Quinn and Clover High School Principal Rod Ruth presented Zieverink with the award during halftime at a recent Clover High School varsity football game.

In the last five years, the award has been given less than five times nationwide in a field of more than 120,000 AFJROTC cadets, according to Major Brian Batson of Clover High School.

Fort Mill students help peers in Uganda

Gold Hill Middle School students recently helped raise money to support their peers in Uganda.

The Fort Mill students participated in an Aug. 31 walk after raising money to cover tuition for BBEL Academy students, according to a release from the Fort Mill school district. BBEL Academy is Gold Hill’s sister school and is in the rural village of Mityana.

Students who raised $35 covered the yearly tuition for one BBEL Academy student, while those who raised $70 paid for a teacher’s salary for one month, according to the Fort Mill school district. Students who raised $150 sponsored a boarding student for a year. The funds raised also will help BBEL purchase a school van.

Steven Muyimbwa of Kampala, Uganda, opened BBEL Academy in 2014. The school serves students through seventh grade, according to Fort Mill.

“Many of the students had no school to attend because of its rural location and many students, as they grow older, need to work to help support their families,” reads a statement from the district.

Through past fundraisers, Gold Hill students have donated more than $11,000 for Gold Hill and BBEL. Staff and student T-shirts, raised enough to cover tuition for 70 day students, tuition for 11 boarding students and 10 months of teacher salary. The students also helped fund a new bathroom, bank account and registration fees for the school, according to the school district.

Burlington donates $10K to Rock Hill school

Burlington Stores, Inc., donated $10,000 earlier this month to Rosewood Elementary School in Rock Hill, according to a release from the Rock Hill school district.

The donation is thanks to a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org and is in honor of the company’s new Indian Land store, which is opening at 7822 Charlotte Highway.

The donation will provide $370 worth of new supplies for each teacher’s classroom, the release states. Burlington representatives presented the check on Sept. 7 to school Rosewood administrators during an assembly at the school.

“On behalf of the Rosewood Elementary and Rock Hill Schools, I would like to thank Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org for adopting our entire school,” said Rosewood Principal Deborah Greenwood. “Our teachers look forward to using the funds to enhance learning in our school and in their classrooms.”





Winthrop professor wins Teacher of the Year from SC Music association

Winthrop University music professor and pianist Matthew Manwarren was named the 2018 Teacher of the Year by the South Carolina Music Teachers’ Association, a release states.

As a recipient, Manwarren will help promote music education throughout the state and focus on his personal professional development.