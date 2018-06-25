2 girls hurt after watercraft crash requiring rescue on Lake Wylie, officials say

Two people were rescued from Lake Wylie Monday evening, officials said.

The names of the two people rescued were not available. Both people were transported to a hospital for medical treatment, said Trish Startup, York County spokesperson.

Newport firefighters, York County Sheriff's Office deputies, Piedmont Medical Center EMS crews, and Carolina Dive and Rescue responded, Startup said.

The incident location was off Allison Creek Road at the lake just east of S.C. 274, also called Hands Mill Highway, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources officials were also on scene.

The incident is the third in three days on Lake Wylie. The lake straddles the state lines of South Carolina and North Carolina.

Emergency officials responded to a drowning in Lake Wylie in York County late Friday in Tega Cay. In that incident a boy, 3, died after being found in the lake, according to Tega Cay police and the York County Coroner's Office..

On Saturday, a Charlotte man died after drowning in an incident on the North Carolina side of the lake, officials said.

