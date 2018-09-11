Worker who passes out in Fort Mill manhole revived by firefighters

A construction worker passed out while working in a manhole in Fort Mill, officials said.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Preservation Drive.

The worker passed out from a lack of oxygen in the small space, fire officials said.

The worker was given oxygen by responding Fort Mill Fire Department firefighters, then was able to climb out of the 20-foot hole, fire officials said.

The worker did not require transport to a hospital, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director.