Hurricane Florence: Who to call in York County about power, storm damage, emergency

As Hurricane Florence makes its way to the Carolinas, residents in this region should be prepared for possible power outages, flooding and storm-related issues.

You are encouraged to develop a disaster plan in case of evacuation.

Here are some key contacts:

If your power goes out:

Duke Energy : Report power outages by calling 1-800-POWERON (800-769-3766) or by texting OUT to 57801. To register for outage alerts, text REG to 57801. To check the status of outages, text STATUS to 57801. To report or check on outages and see a map of current outages, visit duke-energy.com/outages. Also follow Duke Energy on Twitter: @DukeEnergy.

York Electric Cooperative : To report an outage, call 866-374-1234. For updates, visit the York Electric outages page on the website: www.yorkelectric.net/outages or follow York Electric Co-Op on Twitter: @yec_cooperative.

City of Rock Hill : To report an outage or check on outages, visit the website or call 803-329-5500. Follow the City of Rock Hill on Twitter: @RockHillSCCity.

Lynches River Cooperative in Lancaster County: Call 866-675-LREC (5732) or visit lynchesriver.com.

Storm damage info:

York County Emergency Management : Call 803-326-2300, visit at yorkcountyoem.com for storm damage information and to report damage such as downed trees in the road. Follow on Twitter: @YorkCountyOEM and York County Gov @YorkCountySCGov for updates.

Lancaster County Emergency Management : Call 803-283-8888, visit at mylancastersc.org or follow Lancaster County Gov on Twitter: @lancastersc_gov.

Chester County Emergency Management : Call 803-377-4632, visit at chestercounty.org or follow Chester EMA on Twitter: @ChesterEMA.

S.C. Emergency Management Division : Visit scemd.org, follow on Twitter: @SCEMD or call 803-737-8500

: Visit scemd.org, follow on Twitter: @SCEMD or call 803-737-8500 To report a traffic light out, call the S.C. Department of Transportation at 803-283-3397.

Emergency assistance:

American Red Cross : Visit the South Carolina Region at redcross.org or call 843-764-2323. Call 803-329-6575 for the Rock Hill location.





FEMA : Visit fema.gov and ready.gov for information.

: Visit fema.gov and ready.gov for information. S.C. Salvation Army: Call the Rock Hill location at 803-324-5141 or visit the Carolinas Salvation Army website. Follow on Twitter: @sacarolinas.

Insurance:

The S.C. Department of Insurance recommends residents review their insurance policies and make a property list of valuables, furniture, electronics and other items. Citizens should also take photos of their property and save them as a visual record. Standard homeowners or renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage, so residents concerned with flooding are encouraged to purchase a separate flood insurance policy, according to the state department. Visit floodsmart.gov for more information.