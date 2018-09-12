Hurricane Florence: York Co. soldiers are helping others. Here’s how to help them

Supplies are being collected for hundreds of soldiers from York, Chester and Lancaster counties who are deployed to help others in South Carolina during Hurricane Florence.

The 178th Combat Engineer battalion based in Rock Hill has already mobilized more than 370 soldiers and could send hundreds more. Volunteers are preparing “hurricane kits” for those soldiers who will be working in austere conditions during and after the storm.

‘Our soldiers are helping the people of our state and will be gone for days and maybe weeks. We need to help them however we can,” said Boyd Comer, a member of Rock Hill’s VFW Post 2889 and American Legion Post 34.





Soldiers could be living out of tents for long stretches if the storm causes widespread destruction. Area soldiers who specialize in debris removal and construction - most of the 600 in the battalion - could be mobilized for weeks.

Supplies may be dropped off from noon to 9 p.m. at the VFW at 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill; American Legion, 524 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill; or Fort Mill Ford on Gold Hill Road.

Items needed are: unscented baby wipes, plastic bags of various sizes, deodorant, bottled water, canned meats and other pop-top canned foods, packaged foods such as crackers, peanut butter and beef jerky.



