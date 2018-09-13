York County expected to ‘get a hit’ from Florence; Chester shelters to open

York, Chester and Lancaster counties “will have flooding” from as much as 10 inches of “catastrophic rain” and sustained winds over days as a new Hurricane Florence forecast path has the storm slamming through South Carolina, officials said.

The Tropical Storm Watch that was issued at 5 a.m. Thursday, covering an area inland to Lancaster County, will almost certainly extend to York and Chester counties later in the morning, and it could stand for days, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

Florence was downgraded to a category 2 storm at 5 a.m. Thursday, but likely will be a category 3 when it hits land, Haynes said.

Florence is huge, with tropical force-winds extending 200 miles from the center. That means area counties will start to feel those tropical force winds at the time of landfall late Thursday or early Friday, he said.

Winds and rain are expected to continue through Saturday and maybe into Sunday, Haynes said.

The storm could bring flooding “county-wide” in York County because the rain is “going to sit right on us,” Haynes said.

York County transportation officials are prepared to close roads that flood and issue detours, Haynes said.

“We are going to get a hit,” Haynes said. “We expect the rain and sustained winds to get here and sit here on top of us. People have to be ready.”

Even a small shift in the path of the storm center could mean the storm in South Carolina could give York County a “direct impact,” Haynes said.

Chester County will open shelters at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lewisville Middle School and Chester Middle School. Areas that previously have flooded are expected to flood again, officials said.





“It is going to flood in places where it has flooded before when we just have our normal summer storms,” said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director. “Our concern is people in poor health, the elderly, who can’t help themselves. We want to be ready to help them.”

Sustained winds and rain over days could topple trees and knock out power because ground already wet will become saturated and trees may come down, officials said.





Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player was blunt Thursday morning: “We will certainly have flooding from this storm.”

Player said that unless people live in areas that previously flooded from far less rain, he is advising people shelter at home with adequate supplies.

York and Lancaster counties have shelter plans in place, but have not yet decided to open any or release shelter locations.

Lancaster County residents who live in Indian Land and who want to use an evacuation shelter are asked to use Ardrey Kell High School in southern Mecklenburg County, in the Ballantyne area, Player said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.