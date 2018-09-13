Hurricane Florence: Chester County storm shelters open, York County opening 3 Friday

Emergency officials in York County are opening three emergency shelters at noon Friday as up to 15 inches of rain and flooding is possible from Hurricane Florence.

York County shelters will be at Boyd Hill Recreation Center, 1165 Constitution Ave., Rock Hill; Mount Holly United Methodist Church, 1996 Mount Holly Road (S.C. 901), Rock Hill; and Clover Baptist Church, 117 S. Main St., Clover.

People who go to shelters are urged to bring: medication, pillows, blankets, clothing and vital documents, said York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes. Food will be provided at the shelters, Haynes said.

The shelters will be operated by American Red Cross volunteers, Haynes said. Haynes said opening shelters is “expensive and takes a lot of resources,” so anyone who wants to help can donate at redcross.org.

Pets will be allowed at York County shelters, officials said, and pet food will be available at York County Animal Shelter, officials said at a news conference Thursday..

Anyone who brings a pet to a shelter should have a marked pet carrier and leash, along with identification and vaccination materials for the animal, officials said.





Chester County opened two shelters at 6 p.m. Thursday. Chester County shelters are at Lewisville Middle School in Richburg and Chester Middle School in Chester.





Soldiers with the 178th Combat Engineer Battalion of the S.C. National Guard are mobilized to assist during evacuation before and cleanup after Hurricane Florence.

Lancaster County officials have one shelter location, but have not yet decided to open it. Lancaster County residents who live in Indian Land and who want to use an evacuation shelter are asked to use Ardrey Kell High School in southern Mecklenburg County, in the Ballantyne area, said Darren Player, Emergency Management Director.

For more information on York County shelters call 803-325-3400; or go to yorkcountygov.com.