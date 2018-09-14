Hurricane Florence: More than 1,000 outages already in York, Lancaster, Chester areas

More than 1,000 power outages already have been reported by 11 a.m. Friday, ahead of more severe weather from Hurricane Florence.

York Electric Cooperative is reporting 944 outages. It serves almost 50,000 customers. In Chester County, Fairfield Electric Cooperative is reporting 182 outages. Those power losses are among almost 16,000 statewide impacting cooperative customers.

Duke Energy shows 28 outages in York County, 31 in Chester County and four in Lancaster County. Duke serves more than 81,000 customers in the tri-county area.

Two dozen of Duke’s impacted customers in York County are in Lake Wylie, in the Timberlake area off Highway 55. The same area saw 10 homes damaged during an April 15 storm, which the National Weather Service determined was an EF-O tornado

Other Duke customers currently without power include areas on Heckle Boulevard and Old York Road near Rock Hill.

York County, South Carolina emergency response experts say flooding is likely with Hurricane Florence. Flood prone areas and land near the Catawba River and Lake Wylie are most susceptible.

The city of Rock Hill shows nine outages in the Albright Road area. The city reports 13 total outages.

All three power agencies asked resident to prepare for outages lasting a week or more, as area flooding can limit restoration efforts.

