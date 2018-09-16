Sunday update: Around 10,000 without power in York, Chester, Lancaster; trees down

About 10,000 customers were without power Sunday morning after overnight winds and rain from Florence continued in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties.

Heavy rain continued to pound Fort Mill, Indian Land, and other areas Sunday morning.

Duke Energy reported more than 3,000 outages in York County and 3,500 in Lancaster County, with almost 1,000 in Chester County.

The city of Rock Hill utilities reported 1,330-plus customers without power.

Close to 1,000 electrical cooperative customers were without power, with most of those affected in Lancaster County.

The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to 13 Florence calls through Sunday morning, including multiple trees down on homes. No injuries were reported, said Mark Simmons, deputy fire chief.

Three people were displaced from homes after trees fell on houses on Mill Street and University Drive, Simmons said. Another home on Creek Bluff Road was damaged when a tree fell on the roof, Simmons said.

Trees fell on power lines across the city, including on Ebenezer Road, Catawba Street, and West Main Street, Simmons said.

Damage reports from overnight Saturday into Sunday included a tree on a roof at a residential car center in Lancaster County near Heath Springs. No one was hurt officials said.





The center did not have to be evacuated, officials said.

The tree smashed a hole in the roof, said Darren Player, emergency management director. Firefighters cut out the tree and put a tarp over the hole until repairs can be made, Player said.

Around Rock Hill police and fire crews responded to seven downed trees, power lines in the road in two locations.

Patrol Division overnight responded to numerous trees down calls. Two examples of trees in houses in Rock Hill. No injuries reported in any of our houses struck by trees in the city. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/vqcRCIaiGn — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) September 16, 2018

Chester County had two electrical transformer fires but no one was injured in either incident, said Eddie Murphy, emergency management director.

There was localized flooding of low areas off Saluda Street in the city of Chester and a couple other areas near downtown but nothing that required any rescue efforts, Murphy said.

Chester County had several trees and power lines down around the county but no injuries were reported in those incidents, Murphy said. Officials expect utility crews to start restoration efforts now that the sun is up Sunday, Murphy said.

“We got lucky so far,” Murphy said. “We didn’t have to make any rescues and we have no loss of life that we know of.”

Lancaster County had several trees fall on houses and power lines down but no injuries were reported, said Russell Rogers, county fire marshal.

One mobile home was demolished by a tree but emergency crews found that the trailer was unoccupied at the time the tree fell.

Rain and wind continued Sunday morning but is expected to lessen during the day, officials said.





As of mid-morning there was a flash flood warning in Lancaster County. Lake Wylie, dropped two feet in less than a week to make way for Florence rain waters, remains more than four feet below its spilling point.

Throughout the weekend, power crews have been able to make repairs. There had been concern among providers ahead of the storm that continued strong winds and flooding could mean inaccessible areas where repairs couldn’t be made for days.

YEC crews are working to continue making repairs from #HurricaneFlorence. We have 9 separate outage locations affecting 206 members. Thank you for your patience! — York Electric Co-op (@yec_cooperative) September 16, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.