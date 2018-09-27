Somebody in York County is going to win a new car for $20. Feeling lucky?

There aren’t many brand new cars available for $20.

On Oct. 5, the Nation Ford High School baseball team will draw a raffle ticket to win a 2018 Ford Mustang or Jeep Wrangler. The winner could opt for $15,000 instead. Tickets are $20, or six for $100.

“Our program is giving away a car,” said Chris Bott, raffle organizer and parent of a Nation Ford player. “We are excited to see the community come together to support our school.”

The drawing will be held at the Nation Ford vs. Fort Mill high schools football game, one of the largest school district events bringing the Fort Mill community together. All proceeds go to the construction of a covered batting cage for the baseball program. Boosters have been working on the raffle since spring, partnering with Stateline Chrysler Jeep Fort Mill.

“I strongly believe improving our batting cage facility will take our entire program to the next level,” said coach Stas Swerdzewski. “Our existing cages are in bad shape. There are holes in the nets and it is not covered. This leaves us vulnerable to bad weather.”

Now, only a couple of batters can use the cages at a time.





“We would like to expand so that five or six can hit at one time,” Swerdzewski said.

Nation Ford made the playoffs each of Swerdzewski’s four years there, twice advancing to a district championship. Last season, Nation Ford won its first district title in the school’s 11-year history.

Despite entering the season in a region with defending state champion Northwestern High School of Rock Hill and defending district champion Fort Mill, Nation Ford was the last team standing from its region in the spring. Nation Ford ended the season ranked No. 8 in the state’s largest school classification.

Still, Swerdzewski said, there is room for improvement.

“Every other area team has a covered facility so players can work on their game during inclement weather,” he said. “Both Indian Land and Fort Mill (high schools) have built first-class facilities recently — both with private funding and fundraisers.”

Along with raffle tickets available online at nafocarraffle.com in advance, there is an online auction with Panthers and Hornets tickets, gift cards to local restaurants, hotels and more. Raffle rules state odds of winning have to be 6,000 to 1 or better.

