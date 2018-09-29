Driver killed in turnover one-car crash in Lancaster County, troopers say

The driver in a one-car crash in Lancaster County died Friday after being ejected from the vehicle after it turned over after hitting a ditch, police said.

The name of the driver has not been released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on McIlwain Road, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2002 Cadillac went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and guide wire on the road before the car overturned, Sutherland said.

SIGN UP

SHARE COPY LINK Some of the most dangerous stretches of I-77 are in York, Chester and Lancaster counties and officials are hoping to repair them. There were 37 reported fatal or serious injury crashes from mile markers 60 to 90 on I-77.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene after being thrown from the car during the crash, Sutherland said.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency crews worked the scene.

Check back for updates on this story.