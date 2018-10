The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a missing teen.

William Erschen, 16, was last seen about 5 a.m. Oct. 2 on Hall Spencer Road in Catawba. He may have been wearing black running shoes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on Erschen should contact the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.