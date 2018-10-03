Water line break closes Rock Hill children’s museum; October events moved

The Main Street Children’s Museum in downtown Rock Hill is closed until further notice.

The museum sustained damage from a broken water line, according to the Culture and Heritage Museums of York County.

October events scheduled for the children’s museum will instead be hosted at the Museum of York County, 4621 Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill.

Upcoming events include Wee Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31.

“Boo-seum at the Museum,” an event for children to enjoy games and crafts and participate in a costume parade, is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Museum of York County. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages 4 to 17. Admission is free for children three and younger and for Culture and Heritage Museums members.





For more information and updates, visit chmuseums.org or call 803-329-2121.