Florence police shooting ‘eerily similar’ to York County case where 1 killed, 3 hurt

The shooting death of a police officer and the wounding of six others in Florence Wednesday is not just a news story for York County officers involved in a January shooting.

A similar call to a home ended in the death of one York County officer and the wounding of three others on Jan. 16.

York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings was wounded in the York incident, in which York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty was killed and Sgt. Buddy Brown and Sgt. Randy Clinton were also injured.

Cummings he and his family have closely followed the Florence shootings, and that they are heartbroken for the officers and families.

“With a heavy heart, I offer my sincere condolences to everyone impacted by yesterday’s events in Florence,” Cummings said.

Cummings said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to every one of the victims’ families, friends and co-workers, as well as the men and women of the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. This is a difficult time for us all, and we all are grieving with you. My family and I are here to provide any support we can offer.”

York County Sheriff’s Office deputy Chris Doty, twin brother of deputy Mike Doty, said he and his family are closely following the Florence incident.

“Obviously, this tragedy has brought a flood of memories and emotions,” Chris Doty said. “I would share that we as a family unfortunately know the difficultly of yesterday’s events, and send our deepest condolences and prayers for healing and comfort for all involved.”

Deputy Doty and Terrence Carraway of the Florence Police Department are the only two officers in South Carolina shot to death in the line of duty this year, said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry.

Six other officers have been killed on duty since 2010, Berry said.

The shooting in Florence has become a national incident. President Donald Trump, Gov. Henry McMaster, and others have weighed in about the sacrifice of police to make communities safe.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365. https://t.co/ZwDmDthItD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence. (2/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018 Heartbroken over the shooting involving the Florence area police officers.



God bless those who choose to protect us and their families. We are keeping them in our prayers. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 4, 2018 Just spoke to Florence Mayor Steve Wukela about the status of the shooting. What a horrific incident.



We stand by ready to help in any way we can.



May God bless the fallen and those who are suffering. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 4, 2018 Prayers with injured officers in Florence and their families. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 3, 2018

Lt. David Frye of the York County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy for more than 30 years, has a son, Matt, who is a Florence Police Department officer who works the same shift as the officer who was killed. Matt Frye was off on vacation Wednesday so was not involved, but his father said that all police officers and families are dealing with grief.

“This hurts every person wearing a badge,” David Frye said.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said that the Florence shooting, in an upscale neighborhood by what appears to be a waiting gunman, is “eerily similar” to what happened in York County. In the January incident, deputies responded to a domestic violence call made by the wife of Christian Thomas McCall. Christian McCall fled the house before officers arrived, then shot Sgt. Randy Clinton as Clinton tracked McCall.

SWAT responded after Clinton was shot, and McCall shot Brown and Doty. Cummings, a SWAT member, was also shot by what later was shown to be a law enforcement bullet in the gunfire after McCall opened fire on police.

McCall pleaded guilty in May to the murder of Doty, and three counts of attempted murder for Brown, Clinton and Cummings. McCall is serving a sentence of life without parole.

“We at the York County Sheriff’s Office pray for every officer, every family member, affected by this senseless violence against the officers trying to keep the community safe in Florence,” Tolson said. “We know what it is like and it is awful. It is the worst nightmare for an officer and their family.“

Cummings returned to work earlier this year after surgeries. Brown, now in the detective bureau, also returned to work earlier this year after surgeries. Clinton, a K-9 handler, is recovering from a surgery and is still out on leave, Tolson said.

Tolson said that he continues to be “amazed” by the courage and sacrifice and valor of every person who puts on a badge and uniform to the protect the public.





“Law enforcement in 2018 is the toughest job in America,” Tolson said.

Tolson said he also hopes and prays that the Florence community rallies behind its law enforcement officers as York County did.

“We will never forget the love our officers received and are still receiving,” Tolson said.

York Police Chief Andy Robinson said that he he told his entire department that York’s force and community will do anything it can to support the Florence officers, families, and community.

“Every officer who wears a badge and a uniform is upset and hurt by this senseless violence against the police,” Robinson said. “We stand together.”