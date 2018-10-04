Fort Mill-area apartments eyed for $33 million sale

More than 300 Fort Mill area apartments, some of the newer ones around, are changing hands.

Los Angeles-based CBRE Group announced Thursday an undisclosed buyer is in place for The Apartments at Brayden. The 332-unit project at 1027 Aubrey Lane, between Fort Mill and Tega Cay, has more than $33 million in acquisition financing in place.

“Fort Mill has seen explosive residential growth in recent years, bolstered by a phenomenal school system and a very enjoyable live, work balance,” said Nate Sittema, vice president of debt and structured finance for CBRE’s Charlotte office.

The apartments are right beside 220 homes at Brayden, and across from a shopping center anchored by Earth Fare. The grocer is expected to open this month.

SIGN UP

An amendment is working its way through York County now on the Brayden master plan, which would allow restaurants, including an Arby’s fast food eatery.

Brayden also is situated between two of the highest-growth municipalities in the region, in Fort Mill and Tega Cay.

“The Apartments at Brayden benefits from its location, directly in the heart of this growth pocket, and presented an opportunity to secure the community at an appealing basis, and with room to run as the market continues to strengthen around them,” Sittema said.