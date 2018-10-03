A massive 734-acre development, more restaurants pitched in York County. What’s next?

☆Editor’s note: These projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

A massive new subdivision, golf cart sales and more are being proposed in York County. Here’s the latest on what’s being pitched to county planners:

▪ A massive subdivision on seven parcels totaling 734 acres is proposed at Reid, Mt. Holly and Tuckaway roads, and Pinetuck Lane, south of Rock Hill near the Chester County line. The land is valued at $4.57 million.

The largest property of 255 acres was sold by Putt Putt Golf Courses in 2005. Another 146 acres is the Pinetuck golf course. Two properties, 108 acres together, belong to Grant Farms of Rock Hill.

SIGN UP

County information doesn’t show if all or parts of these properties would be involved, or what type of subdivision is proposed. The plan requires rezoning. The properties are now zoned for residential at various densities. Other than the Grant Farms pieces, none of the parcels are smaller than 70 acres.

▪ Walton Development is asking for another year to start construction on the 449-home Meriway Pointe in Lake Wylie. York County approved preliminary plans for the development in 2015. That approval was good for two years, and an extension was granted last year. Now Walton wants an extension through Oct. 12, 2019.

According to a letter from Walton to the county, progress is being made “as the market demands” while remaining “sensitive to the needs of the surrounding area.” A second entrance is part of the plan, along with road surveys, and water and sewer agreements.

The total project is almost 213 acres east of S.C. 49 and south of S.C. 557.

▪ A new medical office wants to open at Celanese and Hilltop roads near Rock Hill. Five land parcels there are in the Dutchman Heights subdivision.





▪ An acre lot at 1431 Tom Hall St. near Fort Mill could become a used car and golf cart sales site. The site, just east of A Lock-It Self Storage, is zoned for business uses.





▪ Almost 7 acres at S.C. 55 and 161 west of Clover could be rezoned for commercial and/or housing uses. The site sits southeast of the intersection, within a mix of residential and commercial uses. The site, not far from Kings Mountain State Park, is zoned to allow business uses.

▪ Stanchion Asset Partners is looking for an amendment to the Brayden planned development district, between Fort Mill and Tega Cay. The change would allow restaurants including fast-food. Initial plans for Brayden limited business uses to office and retail.





Current plans on almost 6 acres include an Arby’s, another possible restaurant and two retail spaces. At a recent Council public hearing, several Brayden residents opposed having a new fast-food restaurant at their community entrance.

▪ A new car dealership may be coming at 102 Weatherwood St., northwest of Rock Hill. The 2-acre site off Old York Road and Heckle Boulevard needs rezoning.





▪ Allis Acres is planned on more than 6 acres along Neely Store Road, near its intersection with Anderson Road in the Rock Hill area. The development would have five residential lots.





▪ Park Place Assets wants to put two homes on 2 acres on East Old Limestone Road in the York area.

▪ About 2 acres at 3678 Centre Circle, north of Fort Mill, may get a building addition. The site is near Springhill Farm Road and the North Carolina state line.

▪ Temporary office space may be added at 7801 Park Place Road, site of MacLean Power Systems near York.



