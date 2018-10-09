Hurricane Michael: York, Chester, Lancaster counties could see 4 inches of rain

Four inches of rain or more from Hurricane Michael could fall in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties Thursday through early Friday, officials said.

Forecasts for Rock Hill and Chester from the National Weather Service office for the Upstate of South Carolina show rain totals through early Friday of more than 4 inches for parts of all three counties.

Rock Hill’s forecasted rain total through Friday is 4.3 inches, weather service officials said Tuesday morning.

5am update on Hurricane #Michael. Biggest threat to our area remains heavy rain potential Wed into Thu (wind/tornado concerns are very low), but any shift in the track might result in adjustments to threat levels. #ncwx #scwx #gawx #wncwx https://t.co/7OpcJgWRka pic.twitter.com/qMUd6okCld — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) October 9, 2018

Emergency officials say the rain could fall faster than it did from Florence last month.

“We could see more rain than the last one,” said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director. “But we aren’t expecting widespread power outages. Mainly rain.”

The storm also is expected to bring gusty winds.

Florence dropped about 9 inches of rain in eastern Lancaster County and about 6 inches in the rest of the county, but that was a slow rain, said Darren Player, that county’s emergency management director.

Michael’s expected rain of up to 4 inches will likely fall faster, Player said.

“We aren’t expecting the same amount as Florence, but it will come down faster if the track stays the way it is forecast,” Player said. “But we are not anticipating major flooding issues.”

