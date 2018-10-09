Construction worker at Lancaster school injured, air lifted after fall, officials say

A construction worker on a crew at a Lancaster County school was injured after a fall and airlifted to a hospital, officials said.

The steel worker was working on a multi-purpose room at Andrew Jackson High School in Kershaw, said David Knight, spokesperson for the Lancaster County School District. The worker was employed by a subcontractor working for the general contractor on the building, Knight said.

The worker’s name and condition were unavailable.

The injured man was treated at the scene by Lancaster County EMS then airlifted by helicopter, said Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player.

Check back for updates on this story.